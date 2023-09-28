Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

Aramark Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. Aramark has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

