ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading Down 23.2%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Free Report) fell 23.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Trading Down 23.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Non-steel Operations, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa.
