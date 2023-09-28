Athena Consumer Acquisition (NYSE:ACAQ) Trading Down 12.3%

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Free Report) fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $9.38. 37,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 10,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Athena Consumer Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,332,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Athena Consumer Acquisition by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,476 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Athena Consumer Acquisition by 702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 116,491 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-enabled consumer goods and/or service sectors.

