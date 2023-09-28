Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 48,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded Atlantic Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65.

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

