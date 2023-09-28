Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.87. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

