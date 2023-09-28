B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Down 43.8% in September

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Free Report) by 10,487.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance
RILYN stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
