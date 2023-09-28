Benchmark Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $475.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday. 58.com restated an upgrade rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $387.69.

SAIA stock opened at $391.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.57. Saia has a one year low of $180.17 and a one year high of $443.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

