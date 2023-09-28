Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.68 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.68 ($0.19). Approximately 701,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,123,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £62.65 million and a P/E ratio of 784.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57.

Bens Creek Group Plc owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

