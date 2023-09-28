Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the August 31st total of 620,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

