BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 19,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,373,628.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,430,914.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,443 shares of company stock worth $2,702,042. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

