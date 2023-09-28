Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Shares Down 0.7%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87. 994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.