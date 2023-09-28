Brokers Issue Forecasts for Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Addex Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 221.55% and a negative net margin of 592.82%.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 145.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Addex Therapeutics worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

