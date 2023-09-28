Brokers Issue Forecasts for MasTec, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MasTec in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -455.63 and a beta of 1.43. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,640,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,493,000 after acquiring an additional 264,646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.