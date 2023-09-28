Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Dawson James reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $9.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 14.2 %

BYRN opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,610,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 237,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 102,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

