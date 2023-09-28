Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,776 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of WestRock by 110.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

WRK opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

