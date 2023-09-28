Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,049 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,621,000 after buying an additional 2,246,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,915,000 after buying an additional 4,567,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,686,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,184,000 after buying an additional 1,122,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 349.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.15%.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

