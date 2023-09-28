Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.