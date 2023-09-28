Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,833 shares of company stock worth $18,688,815. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $230.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.44.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

