Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.66 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.12 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

