Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 14,466 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 35.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

