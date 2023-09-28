Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,510 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 38,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

DFS opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.83. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

