Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 264 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.93 and a 200 day moving average of $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

