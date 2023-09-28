Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 37,807 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,137,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,307,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327,295 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,194,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,915,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,701,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

