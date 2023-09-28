Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.15 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.