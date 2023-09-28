Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.05 and a 12-month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

