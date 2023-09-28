Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 1,317.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,526 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

About FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.