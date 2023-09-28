Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.6 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

