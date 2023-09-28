Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $43.18 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

