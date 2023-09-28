Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $255.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $301.71.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

