Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RFV stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $110.46.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

