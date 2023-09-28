Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

HR opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

