Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 479,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

