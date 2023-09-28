Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,086 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after buying an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,856,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

