Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.70.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,453 shares of company stock worth $5,915,631 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

