Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

