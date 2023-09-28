Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $637,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,652.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $637,635.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,652.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

