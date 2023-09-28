Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $987,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 22.9% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 35,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $135.88 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.