Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,635 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.