Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $202.28 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

