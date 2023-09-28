Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,928 shares of company stock worth $5,902,196. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

NASDAQ ON opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

