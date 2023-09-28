Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDR stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $23.91.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

