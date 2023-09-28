Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

