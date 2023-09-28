Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

