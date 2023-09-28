Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $164,197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,256.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,299.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,259.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

