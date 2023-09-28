Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,577 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 12.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Humana by 22.8% in the second quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 117,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $493.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.52.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.53.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

