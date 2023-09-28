Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,558,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 591,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1,229.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 460,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

