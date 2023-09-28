Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,147,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get Simplify Macro Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FIG stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. Simplify Macro Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide absolute returns. The fund uses a macro strategy to build a risk-balanced, multi-asset portfolio. FIG was launched on May 16, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Macro Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.