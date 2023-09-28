Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,170 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 508,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,143 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

PFEB stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $497.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

