Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,393 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 332,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,448,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 77,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 60,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000.

PCEF stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

