Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 45,430 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

